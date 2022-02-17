RCMP looking for Thompson, Man. robbery suspect who allegedly threatened store employee’s life

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Thompson business.

Police said the unknown man showed up at the business on Cree Road around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, and threatened an employee’s life, saying he had a weapon.

The employee wasn’t hurt, but the man took cash, cigarettes and cellphones that were for sale before fleeing the scene.

RCMP tried to track him with a police dog, but were unsuccessful due to blustery conditions.

The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches in height with a medium build, wearing a camouflage jacket and pants with hunter orange on the inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

