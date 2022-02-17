Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP looking for Thompson, Man. robbery suspect who allegedly threatened store employee’s life

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 4:16 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking for this robbery suspect. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking for this robbery suspect. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Thompson business.

Police said the unknown man showed up at the business on Cree Road around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, and threatened an employee’s life, saying he had a weapon.

The employee wasn’t hurt, but the man took cash, cigarettes and cellphones that were for sale before fleeing the scene.

RCMP tried to track him with a police dog, but were unsuccessful due to blustery conditions.

Read more: Winnipeg police look for ‘persons of interest’ in violent robbery

The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches in height with a medium build, wearing a camouflage jacket and pants with hunter orange on the inside.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagRobbery tagManitoba RCMP tagArmed Robbery tagWanted Man tagcrime in Manitoba tagThompson RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers