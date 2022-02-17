Harvest Manitoba says demand for food hampers at a record high

Send this page to someone via email

Harvest Manitoba says the demand for hampers is higher than ever.

Since fall, Harvest has brought food to more than 30,000 Manitobans each month. Over one-third of the people Harvest serves are children.

Vince Barletta, the president and CEO of Harvest, told 680 CJOB rising food costs are driving up the number of families asking for help.

“We’re talking about families who may be low wage earners or perhaps someone’s recently lost a job or gone on disability, or there’s been some sort of hardship when they go to the grocery store. There just isn’t enough money there to pay for everything they need at the table for themselves and their children,” said Barletta.

He also noted the 6.5 per cent increase in grocery prices this past month adds additional difficulties for lower-income individuals.

“Almost 90 per cent of people who use Harvest services have household incomes of $20,000,” said Barletta.

“When you’re talking about those kinds of income levels, you’re talking about people who may have $30 or $40 a week to pay for their groceries and other essentials.”

With more people turning to Harvest for help, Barletta encourages Manitobans to donate and volunteer if they are able.

“Now that we’re … getting through this last wave of Omicron, we really do need volunteers back in the warehouse to pack the hampers and do all the other jobs.”

Anyone interested in offering support can check out the Harvest Manitoba website.