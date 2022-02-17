Saskatoon Co-op calls for support from police to deal with shoplifters

Send this page to someone via email

The chief executive of Saskatoon Co-op has raised concerns about shoplifting, which he says are on the rise at a rapid pace.

Gerald Hiebert voiced those frustrations in a letter to the Saskatoon board of police commissioners.

He said there are growing safety concerns for both customers and employees.

“Retail losses from theft are on the rise at a rapid pace, and we have found that individuals are less fearful knowing there are no consequences,” he wrote.

“Yet, support to retail through the offering of police services to address and create a consequence for this illegal activity is dissipating. This can no longer be ignored and must get attention.”

Hiebert called into question the relationship he said his company has built up over the years with Saskatoon police.

Co-op is a sponsor of Crime Stoppers and Hiebert said they have been co-operative when police have requested video footage.

“We, at one time, had a true partnership.”

Chief Troy Cooper said he met with Hiebert, and police are offering alternative measures training for Co-op’s security before re-evaluating the situation after six months.

Mayor Charlie Clark says he also met with Hiebert.

“Some of these trends that we’re seeing, he can even see and his staff can see the link to addictions and the need to make sure we are trying to get at those issues as well,” Clark said.

According to Cooper, police always attend shoplifting calls in progress or when someone is being held.

If a thief has left, officers search the area and a report might be taken online or via phone.

