Correctional Service Canada has made a significant seizure at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

On Feb. 10 guards seized 265 grams of cannabis as well as cell phones and accessories.

According to CSC, the individual responsible for the suspected throw-over was arrested by Kingston police.

