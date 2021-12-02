Menu

Canada

Correctional Service Canada seizes over $2 million in illegal goods

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 12:53 pm
Over 30,000 dollars worth of contraband items seized at Collins Bay Institution last week, including tobacco, drugs and cellphone accessories. View image in full screen
Over 30,000 dollars worth of contraband items seized at Collins Bay Institution last week, including tobacco, drugs and cellphone accessories. Global News

Correctional Service Canada has announced a seizure of contraband and illegal items worth just shy of $2.5 million.

Read more: Correctional employee faces charge in historic Millhaven assault investigation

The items, which were seized between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, include tobacco, drugs, cell phones and cell phone accessories.

In a statement, Corrections says the Ontario Provincial Police penitentiary squad is investigating the seizure and its circumstances.

Click to play video: 'Kemptville residents concerned about provincial prison proposed for their town' Kemptville residents concerned about provincial prison proposed for their town
Kemptville residents concerned about provincial prison proposed for their town – Oct 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drugs tagTobacco tagCell phones tagContraband tag2 million dollars tagcontraband seizure tagCorrections Service Canada tag

