Correctional Service Canada seizes over $2 million in illegal goods

Correctional Service Canada has announced a seizure of contraband and illegal items worth just shy of $2.5 million.

The items, which were seized between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, include tobacco, drugs, cell phones and cell phone accessories.

In a statement, Corrections says the Ontario Provincial Police penitentiary squad is investigating the seizure and its circumstances.

