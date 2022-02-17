Hamilton, Niagara area conservation authorities issue flood warnings

Send this page to someone via email

A number of local conservation authorities managing waterways across the Brant, Hamilton, Haldimand and Niagara areas all issued flood warnings as of Thursday.

The Niagara Peninsula (NPCA), Long Point (LPRCA) and Grand River (GRCA) authorities are urging residents to stay away from the major lakes, streams and creeks as watersheds received 15- 20 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.

Rainfall combined with melting snow caused significant runoff and water levels in the local rivers and waterbodies have increased rapidly.

The agencies are alerting residents of the risks attributed to ice jams amid warming temperatures as water levels are now considered high.

Ponding around frozen ditches, culverts and catch basins are likely resulting in minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Municipalities are advised to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins and other storm infrastructure.

Water levels are expected to remain high for several days.

Affected areas include the Grand River, Big Otter Creek and shorelines around Lake Erie as well as Lake Ontario.

Canada’s weather agency is suggesting Hamilton and the Niagara region will see heavy snow into Friday morning.

Environment Canada‘s regional warning says the snowfall will be large enough to make travel difficult in some locations.