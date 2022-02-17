SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

13 patients in Guelph hospital with COVID-19, 1 active outbreak in the city

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario lifts capacity limits in some indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and cinemas' Ontario lifts capacity limits in some indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and cinemas
Social gatherings have also increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Large venues like sports arenas can now operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Thursday that it is treating 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 22 staff members are off work due to the virus.

The number of patients has decreased by three from what was reported the previous day, while the number of staff off work fell by two.

Read more: Here are Ontario’s loosened restrictions, capacity limits as of Feb. 17

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, public health reports 18 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including three in an intensive care unit.

Guelph’s coronavirus death toll remains at 52 during the pandemic with the latest fatal case being reported on Feb. 9.

Testing has captured 12 new cases in the city, raising its total case count to 9,206. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 158 active cases, while 25 cases are now considered resolved, raising that total figure to 8,996.

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak among Guelph’s health facilities after one at the Village of Riverside Glen was declared over.

Fifteen patients and one staff member caught the disease at the Homewood Health Centre following an outbreak declared on Feb. 1.

The latest public health data shows 86.4 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.9 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Just under 61 per cent of adults over the age of 18 in the region have received a booster.

Read more: Ontario hospitals to keep mandatory COVID vaccination for staff, some for visitors

Looking just at Guelph, 88.7 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 63.6 per cent of adults over 18 have received a booster.

So far this week, about 2,000 vaccines have been administered in the region.

