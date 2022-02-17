Menu

Weather

Blizzard warning, bone-chilling temperatures hit much of Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'February 17th Weather Update with Kahla Evans' February 17th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
A cold Thursday afternoon will lead to a snowy Thursday night. Here’s weather specialist Kahla Evans with details on how much snow we could get.

Winter’s not done with us yet.

The city of Winnipeg and large swaths of southern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning for Thursday, and wind chill values below -40 meant an extreme cold warning throughout the morning.

Although the extreme cold warning ended at 11 a.m., Winnipeggers will be faced with blowing snow and low-visibility conditions Thursday into Friday — especially overnight — with potential whiteout conditions.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” Enivronment Canada said.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Limit outdoor activities.”

Cold weather here for 'long haul' but heavy Manitoba snow has some positives, climatologist says

 

Trending Stories

Around five centimetres of snow is expected to hit the region, as the temperature rises somewhat overnight to -16 C.

Friday morning should see a lot of blowing snow from a northwest wind at 60 kilometres per hour, gusting to 80 kilometres per hour.

Click to play video: 'How are shelters dealing with the extreme cold?' How are shelters dealing with the extreme cold?
How are shelters dealing with the extreme cold? – Feb 4, 2022

 

