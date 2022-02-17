Blizzard warning, bone-chilling temperatures hit much of Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Winter’s not done with us yet.

The city of Winnipeg and large swaths of southern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning for Thursday, and wind chill values below -40 meant an extreme cold warning throughout the morning.

Although the extreme cold warning ended at 11 a.m., Winnipeggers will be faced with blowing snow and low-visibility conditions Thursday into Friday — especially overnight — with potential whiteout conditions.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” Enivronment Canada said.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Limit outdoor activities.”

Two more clippers on the way for Winnipeg & srn MB tonight into the weekend. First one drops 3-5 cm tonight (mainly midnight-6 am) then 2nd clipper brings another 5-10 cm Sat (mainly pm/night) Then growing confidence we get a break next week with Arctic high pressure dominating pic.twitter.com/oSfhg4ZR18 — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) February 17, 2022

Around five centimetres of snow is expected to hit the region, as the temperature rises somewhat overnight to -16 C.

Friday morning should see a lot of blowing snow from a northwest wind at 60 kilometres per hour, gusting to 80 kilometres per hour.

