Fire rages at Brandon building under construction

Brandon fire crews had their hands full as they battled a major blaze in the Wheat City on Thursday morning.

According to Brandon police, the fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. at a building under construction on Victoria Avenue in the city’s west end.

Sgt. Kirby Sararas told 680 CJOB it’s still too early to say what may have caused the fire, but efforts are ongoing to extinguish it.

“I anticipate they probably won’t start looking at (the cause) until it’s safer for them to move in,” Sararas said.

“I don’t know how long this is going to be, but I do anticipate it’ll take crews some time before the area is clear.”

STRUCTURE FIRE – UPDATE The fire appears to be a new building currently under construction. Emergency crews currently have a number of intersections in the area blocked off to avoid congestion. #BDNMB pic.twitter.com/Z9I146nqhk — Brandon Police Service (@BrandonPolice) February 17, 2022

Nearby intersections have been blocked off and drivers are being encouraged to seek alternate routes.

There have been no reports of injuries.

