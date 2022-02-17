Menu

Fire

Fire rages at Brandon building under construction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Fire rages through Brandon building' Fire rages through Brandon building
Crews are battling flames at a building under construction at the intersection of Victoria Ave & Fotheringham Drive.

Brandon fire crews had their hands full as they battled a major blaze in the Wheat City on Thursday morning.

According to Brandon police, the fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. at a building under construction on Victoria Avenue in the city’s west end.

Sgt. Kirby Sararas told 680 CJOB it’s still too early to say what may have caused the fire, but efforts are ongoing to extinguish it.

“I anticipate they probably won’t start looking at (the cause) until it’s safer for them to move in,” Sararas said.

“I don’t know how long this is going to be, but I do anticipate it’ll take crews some time before the area is clear.”

Nearby intersections have been blocked off and drivers are being encouraged to seek alternate routes.

There have been no reports of injuries.

