Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in 70s killed after crash between car, truck on Montreal highway

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 12:03 pm
The driver of the small vehicle was killed in the crash. It's unclear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene on was brought to hospital. View image in full screen
The driver of the small vehicle was killed in the crash. It's unclear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene on was brought to hospital. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A man in his 70s died after his small vehicle collided with a large truck on the Ville Saint-Pierre interchange in Montreal on Wednesday evening.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Route 138 West near Highway 20.

READ MORE: Montreal youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of teen boy

Both the truck and the small car were headed in the same direction.

Trending Stories

The driver of the small vehicle was killed in the crash. It’s unclear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or was brought to hospital.

Authorities say they cannot confirm what caused the crash.

Click to play video: 'Quebec coroner calls for better police training after Pierre Coriolan’s death' Quebec coroner calls for better police training after Pierre Coriolan’s death
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagMontreal tagSureté du Québec tagSQ tagHighway tagTruck tagVictim tagMan Killed tag70s tagVille Saint-Pierre tagVille Saint-Pierre interchange tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers