Man in 70s killed after crash between car, truck on Montreal highway

A man in his 70s died after his small vehicle collided with a large truck on the Ville Saint-Pierre interchange in Montreal on Wednesday evening.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Route 138 West near Highway 20.
READ MORE: Montreal youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of teen boy
Both the truck and the small car were headed in the same direction.
Trending Stories
The driver of the small vehicle was killed in the crash. It’s unclear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or was brought to hospital.
Authorities say they cannot confirm what caused the crash.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments