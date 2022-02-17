Man in 70s killed after crash between car, truck on Montreal highway

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 70s died after his small vehicle collided with a large truck on the Ville Saint-Pierre interchange in Montreal on Wednesday evening.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Route 138 West near Highway 20.

Both the truck and the small car were headed in the same direction.

The driver of the small vehicle was killed in the crash. It’s unclear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or was brought to hospital.

Authorities say they cannot confirm what caused the crash.

