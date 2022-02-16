12-year-old succumbs to injuries suffered in weekend crash in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brant County say a youth has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Friday just south of Brantford, Ont.

Brant OPP say the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Oakland Road.

The 12-year-old was one of two sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone in the area with information or witnessed the collision to reach out to OPP.

