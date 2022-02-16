Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

12-year-old succumbs to injuries suffered in weekend crash in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 11:15 pm
OPP are investigating a collision in Brant County which seriously hurt two people Feb. 11 on Oakland Road. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a collision in Brant County which seriously hurt two people Feb. 11 on Oakland Road. The Canadian Press file

Police in Brant County say a youth has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Friday just south of Brantford, Ont.

Brant OPP say the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Oakland Road.

The 12-year-old was one of two sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Read more: 2 people killed in head-on collision near Hensall: Huron OPP

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been laid.

Trending Stories

Police are asking anyone in the area with information or witnessed the collision to reach out to OPP.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man fighting for his life after being hit by boat in Mexico' Ontario man fighting for his life after being hit by boat in Mexico
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagTraffic tagBrantford tagMVA tagBrant County tagmotor vehicle accident tagbrant county news tagOakland Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers