Three charged after large amounts of drugs, cash seized in La Loche, Sask.

Three people face drug trafficking charges after La Loche RCMP executed a search warrant last week.

Police searched a residence in connection to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, they seized: approximately 59.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 1 mg of methadone, a quantity of prescription drugs, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

View image in full screen A large amount of drugs and cash were seized from a home in La Loche, SK. Saskatchewan RCMP

As a result, 51-year-old Vernon Laprise, 24-year-old Stacy Lemaigre, and 24-year-old Jayda Boucher-Moise, all from La Loche, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Laprise has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking opioids.

The three suspects will appear in court on March 21st.

Police say the investigation continues.