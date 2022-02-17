Regina’s first week-long Frost winter festival was a great success

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s first-ever Frost Fest has come to an end. Over 10 days, the four hubs across Regina welcomed more than 68 thousand visitors.

Frost was organized by Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, the Warehouse District and the Provincial Capital Commission. All four organizations were hubs to various activities, events and entertainment fun for the whole family.

The successful event helps Regina embrace its status as a winter city.

“The fireworks displayed something that we’d never seen before, truly lighting up the night sky in February,” said Tim Reid, REAL president and CEO. “Memories that were made over 10 days will last a lifetime and I believe this festival captured the hearts and minds of our citizens.”

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the Frost festival was greatly organized and it will be something for families to cherish in their memories forever.

“What we saw was four organizations in our city…come together to pull something off,” said Mayor Masters.

“Kids are going to grow up where every year that this is something they look forward to that we made winter beautiful…[and] fun.”

The Frost fest ended its last weekend with a Frost on Ice performance with Olympian Elvis Stojko and the Canada Ice Dance Theatre. A fireworks display ended the evening.

With a successful debut for the winter festival, plans are already in the works for next year’s Frost Fest.

