Entertainment

Sakatoon museum offering entry by donation on Wednesdays

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 6:24 pm
Remai Modern is opening after being closed for months. View image in full screen
Remai Modern is opening after being closed for months. Slavo Kutas

The Remai Modern museum in Saskatoon is hoping to open up its doors to some new art lovers.

They are changing their admission charges on Wednesdays to donations as part of a one-year pilot project. Visitors can donate whatever they choose. There is no minimum or maximum cost to enter.

The museum has been charging $12 for adults since it opened in 2017.

Read more: LDSB student celebrates Black History Month through art piece

The transition to donations is intended to remove the barriers that are preventing people from experiencing the museum and comes as the result of a recent consultation with the public.

Donations will go towards supporting museum programs, working with local artists, and connecting visitors with art from all around the world.

“We really want to make people feel like they can come in and financial barriers shouldn’t be as much as they might have been initially. It’s to make this museum feel like it’s part of people’s everyday life in Saskatoon and for attracting visitors and tourists to our city,” said Johan Lundh, Remai Modern co-executive director.

Remai Modern will be hosting some new exhibitions in the coming months, including one called “death and furniture” by Canadian-born Ken Lum. There is also a carousel visitors can engage in by Céline Condorelli.

