Sask. government makes free HIV self-testing kits available across the province

The provincial government has made free Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) self-testing kits available for Saskatchewan residents.

Health officials stated when HIV is diagnosed and treated early, people can live longer healthier lives. It also said providing this resource allows those at risk of HIV to take precautions against spreading the virus to others.

Saskatchewan’s Health Minister stated there are clear benefits of having quick and easy access to at-home testing options.

“Our government is proud to be able to provide this new option for anyone concerned about possible exposure to HIV,” said Paul Merriman in a release. “Beyond HIV self-testing, many options are now available to help Saskatchewan residents detect changes to their health with minimal time and effort – COVID-19 rapid tests, at-home pregnancy tests, blood sugar monitors and blood pressure cuffs.”

The HIV self-test kits are available to the general public at 23 locations across the province. These tests can be done at home which will provide preliminary results in just one minute and only require a bit of blood from your finger tip. People also have the option to purchase test kits online to be delivered directly from the manufacturer to their homes.

Health officials said that in just the first few weeks of this program, there has already been a high uptake, with more than 70 HIV self-test kits already provided to members of the public since distribution began in January.

“The HIV Self-Test kits provide a new testing resource for self-screening,” Persons Living with AIDS Network of Saskatchewan Community Engagement Coordinator Cheryl Barton stated. “The kits include step-by-step instructions for self-testing and can be provided to persons to do on their own if they choose.”

Health officials encourage everyone between the ages of 13 and 70 to be tested for HIV every five years, and more often if sexually active, sharing drug-use equipment or pregnant.

Saskatchewan residents can visit the Saskatchewan website at saskatchewan.ca/HIV on where free HIV self-testing kits are available.

