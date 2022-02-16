SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Doctors’ group proposes Ontario fund new surgical centres to catch up on procedures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 2:03 pm
Paramedics wheel a gurney out from the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Paramedics wheel a gurney out from the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A doctors’ group is recommending that Ontario fund a new model for outpatient health-care centres to help tackle a growing backlog of surgeries and other procedures.

A new report from the Ontario Medical Association outlines a proposal to create Integrated Ambulatory Centres across the province, which would work with local hospitals to perform medical services insured by the province.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 1,403 people in hospital, 364 in intensive care

The professional group says the plan would free up hospital beds so hospitals can focus on responding to acute and emergency patients without sacrificing non-acute care.

Trending Stories

The report published today included analysis that found a backlog of more than one million surgeries in Ontario by the end of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

That figure doesn’t account for procedures that were cancelled during the recent Omicron wave of COVID-19 and people who need services but didn’t engage with the health system during the pandemic.

The group says the health system should working now to clear the surgical backlog while building up the Integrated Ambulatory Centres model, a process it says could take up to eight years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Medical Association tagontario covid backlog tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers