Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba public health officials will provide the latest update on the province’s COVID-19 situation and vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon.

Chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s vaccine task force, at 12:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

0:38 Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba

Advertisement