Family Day 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The February long weekend is on the horizon and, as a result, it won’t be business as usual at every establishment on Monday, though some restrictions have loosened ahead of the holiday.

The easing of some of the province’s COVID-19-related public health measures initially scheduled for Feb. 21 was moved up to Feb. 17, mostly surrounding capacity limits.

Still, the Family Day holiday Monday will bring with it some changes to hours of operation for select businesses and services in London, Ont.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Feb. 21.

What’s open:

Canada Post mail collection and delivery.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. and 510 Hamilton Rd. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Rexall locations will be open but at reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wine Rack locations not operating inside of grocery stores, though hours may be reduced.

Movie theatres, except for Imagine Cinemas in Citi Plaza.



Boler Mountain is open with extended hours for the Family Day long weekend.

London Children’s Museum.

While Covent Garden Market itself will be closed, a Market Block DJ Skates event will be held on Family Day from noon to 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Middlesex-London Health Unit said its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics will operate as usual (Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges is always closed on Mondays while Western Fair Agriplex and Earl Nichols Arena in London will be open) and two Community Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in schools will be held Monday at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School and Aberdeen Public School, both from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As part of efforts to increase vaccination uptake among children, Monday will be Superhero Day at its mass vaccination and pop-up clinics, with everyone attending encouraged to dress up as their favourite superheroes.

What’s closed:

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Canada Post locations, though post offices operated by the private sector may be open

No garbage collection

London Public Library locations

All chain grocery store locations

Covent Garden market

CF Masonville place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above

All Beer Store locations



All LCBO stores



The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Feb. 21.

Did we miss something? Send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.

2:41 Ontario lays out plan to ease province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions Ontario lays out plan to ease province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions