Guelph’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre receives $250,000 donation

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation in Guelph has received a $250,000 donation from the Co-operators that will provide much-needed resources and supports for health-care workers.

In a news release on Wednesday, the foundation said the money will go towards a new Centre for Resilience, Learning and Growth.

The centre would act as a central access point to support the well-being of physicians, nurses and other health-care workers amid high-stress and trauma-exposed work, St. Joe’s said.

Vice-president of people and strategy Sandra Ramelli said the entire sector is facing unprecedented levels of stress, burnout and staff shortages.

“We’ve been through rapid change and uncertain times that have left our people feeling stretched, strained and exhausted,” she said.

“The retention of a resilient, enabled and empowered workforce is critical to our mission of providing compassionate, person-centred care to those we are privileged to serve.”

The program will focus on integrating strategies around resilience, learning and development that would ultimately support the mental health and wellness of all staff at all levels of the organization.

The project will be initially offered to all staff at St. Joseph’s but as the centre grows, the supports will be offered to all health-care partners throughout the Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team.

“We are truly honoured to partner with St. Joseph’s to establish the innovative Centre for Resilience, Learning and Growth to deliver unique support for healthcare providers in our community,” said Lisa Guglietti, executive vice-president and COO of P&C manufacturing at the Co-operators Guelph.

“Co-operators recognizes that to continue building resilient communities, we must provide our health-care workers with the personal well-being and mental health resources they need to overcome today’s challenges and the tools to grow professionally and better equip them to conquer the challenges of the future.”