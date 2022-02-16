COVID-19: N.S. to give some university students $875 to pay their bills

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has announced a new one-time COVID-19 grant for some post-secondary students.

The province is putting forward $9.8 million to give each eligible student $875, “to help them pay their bills.”

“We know the pandemic has been very difficult in many ways for post-secondary students,” said Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong in a release on Wednesday.

“We also know many students haven’t been able to access part-time employment to help pay for school due to COVID measures. I am committed to reducing barriers and finding solutions to help post-secondary students be successful.”

To qualify for the grant, the release says post-secondary students must be a Nova Scotia resident and and receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance.

“Students do not have to apply,” said the province in the release. “The grant money will be automatically deposited into eligible students’ bank accounts in March.”

Ben Fairhurst, Chair of Students Nova Scotia, said in the release that rising costs of food and housing are a big challenge for students at this moment.

“This investment in students could not have come at a more critical time, especially with all the added costs related to the pandemic,” Fairhurst said.

“This extra money will help many students focus on their studies instead of wondering how they will pay the next bill.”

The province also noted that students attending university, Nova Scotia Community College or a private career college are eligible for the grant.

