Winnipeg police looking for missing teen last seen in Richmond West

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding 19-year-old Natalie Josol.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of February 11 in the Richmond West area.

Josol is 5’2″ with a thin build, short hair and short brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a knee-length black jacket, blue jeans, and white Converse shoes and was carrying a green Star Wars backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.