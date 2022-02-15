Menu

Investigations

Winnipeg police looking for missing teen last seen in Richmond West

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 11:30 pm
19-year-old Natalie Josol.
19-year-old Natalie Josol. Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding 19-year-old Natalie Josol.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of February 11 in the Richmond West area.

Josol is 5’2″ with a thin build, short hair and short brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a knee-length black jacket, blue jeans, and white Converse shoes and was carrying a green Star Wars backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

