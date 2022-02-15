53-year-old man wanted after indecent exposure incident in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Toronto man is wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said on Feb. 7, officers received a call about an indecent exposure in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.

Officers said two days earlier, on Feb. 5, a man boarded a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

Police said the man was seen staring at women while he “committed an indecent act on himself.”

According to police, 53-year-old Yohannes Berhe from Toronto is now wanted for allegedly committing an indecent at with intent to insult or offend another, exposing his genitals to a person under 16 for a sexual purpose and four counts of breach of probation.

Officers said the man is believed to be involved in a similar indecent act that occurred on Oct. 3, 2021 in the Main Street and Kingston Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

