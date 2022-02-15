Menu

Crime

53-year-old man wanted after indecent exposure incident in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 10:01 pm
Police are searching for 53-year-old Yohannes Berhe. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 53-year-old Yohannes Berhe. Toronto Police / Provided

A 53-year-old Toronto man is wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said on Feb. 7, officers received a call about an indecent exposure in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.

Read more: Police seek to identify man wanted in connection with indecent act in Toronto

Officers said two days earlier, on Feb. 5, a man boarded a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

Police said the man was seen staring at women while he “committed an indecent act on himself.”

According to police, 53-year-old Yohannes Berhe from Toronto is now wanted for allegedly committing an indecent at with intent to insult or offend another, exposing his genitals to a person under 16 for a sexual purpose and four counts of breach of probation.

Trending Stories
Read more: Toronto police launch investigation after man allegedly knocked on windows, performed indecent act

Officers said the man is believed to be involved in a similar indecent act that occurred on Oct. 3, 2021 in the Main Street and Kingston Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say' 14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say
14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say
