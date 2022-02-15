Menu

Entertainment

Dust off the tarps — Edmonton Folk Fest is returning this summer

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 6:27 pm
Edmonton Folk Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Edmonton Folk Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News

Get your tarps and folding chairs ready: the hill will be alive with the sound of music once again this summer in Edmonton, where a beloved music festival is returning after a two-year absence.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced Monday afternoon it will return to Gallagher Park from Aug. 4 to 7.

No information on possible music acts or when tickets will go on sale was available. Folk Fest said to stayed tuned for sneak previews and festival news in the coming weeks.

Folk Fest was cancelled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, the festivals changed things up by offering COVID-friendly street concerts in local neighbourhoods.

For more than four decades, the music festival has taken over Gallagher Park in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley, welcoming both Canadian and international artists.

