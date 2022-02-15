Dust off the tarps — Edmonton Folk Fest is returning this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Get your tarps and folding chairs ready: the hill will be alive with the sound of music once again this summer in Edmonton, where a beloved music festival is returning after a two-year absence.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced Monday afternoon it will return to Gallagher Park from Aug. 4 to 7.

We look forward to welcoming you back to Gallagher Park this year, August 4 – 7, 2022. Stayed tuned in the coming weeks for sneak previews and festival news.#savethedate #seeyouonthehill #efmf2022 pic.twitter.com/t2tvyCCfjw — Edmonton Folk Fest (@edmfolkfest) February 15, 2022

No information on possible music acts or when tickets will go on sale was available. Folk Fest said to stayed tuned for sneak previews and festival news in the coming weeks.

Folk Fest was cancelled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, the festivals changed things up by offering COVID-friendly street concerts in local neighbourhoods.

For more than four decades, the music festival has taken over Gallagher Park in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley, welcoming both Canadian and international artists.