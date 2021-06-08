Edmonton Folk Music Festival is taking it to the streets for neighbourhood concerts

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is changing things up this summer by offering street concerts in local neighbourhoods.

The popular summer festival announced it is “Taking it to the Streets” by bringing 40 concerts from the hill to the streets in the form of smaller neighbourhood shows each weekend from July 16 to Aug. 8.

The new concert offering comes after the festival announced in April that the 2021 Edmonton Folk Music Festival will not take place at Gallager Park this summer.

“After much discussion, we decided to try something new and bring the music to the community,” festival producer Terry Wickham said in a news release Tuesday morning.

“I think this year’s celebration will be special and offer an intimate experience that you don’t always get at larger venues. It’s also a great opportunity to meet your neighbours and celebrate your local community.”

The festival has partnered with Epcor to offer the smaller concerts. Applications are now open for Edmonton-area residents to host a street concert and enjoy the sounds of folk music from the comfort of their own front yards.

Artist fees, programming and production costs are covered by the festival. Hosts will responsible for organizing their street concerts with their neighbours.

“The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is one of our city’s most iconic summer traditions,” said Epcor president and CEO Stuart Lee. “We’re grateful for the dedicated musicians and festival organizers for launching this project that will bring music right to the front doors of local residents.”

Festival organizers cited several reasons for cancelling this year’s traditional event, including the inability to socially distance people and patrons who are not fully vaccinated.

The festival will also offer some online programming this year. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to sign up to host a summer street concert, visit the Edmonton Folk Music Festival’s website.