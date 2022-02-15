Toronto software company to shift employees to 4-day work week in pilot program

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-based software company is piloting a program this summer, which would shift its employees to a four-day work week.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Alida Inc., said the program will begin in July.

The company, previously known as Vision Critical Communications Inc., said it made the decision after “listening to employee feedback using its own Voice of Employee technology.”

“The program will act as a trial to better understand how the organization and its people respond to a 4-day work week, with the hope to make it a permanent part of its benefits program and culture,” the release reads.

Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida, said the pandemic has been a “real trigger for rethinking the world of work.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been listening to our employees over the past year and have heard how they want and need more flexibility to take better care of their mental health,” Wainwright said in a statement.

“Employees today are juggling burnout, constantly changing government restrictions and their families’ health and safety.”

He said the company’s goal with the trial is to “further establish a culture where we celebrate balance with increased flexibility and trust, resulting in happier and more productive employees.”

Hermina Khara, senior vice-president of people and culture at Alida, said it’s time that companies “meet employees where they are when it comes to work.”

“We believe that our employees can make the best decisions for themselves on how and when they work. We want to give them further opportunity to nurture their mental and physical well-being so they can bring their best selves to work,” Khara said.

“Piloting a 4-day work week is a bold step for Alida, and we’re anticipating it will be a great success.”

According to the release, the company will take the next few months to prepare to shift its more than 500 employees to a four-day work week.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said all employees will maintain their full salary and benefits during the pilot program.

To start, employees will take Fridays off, the release said.

“Alida will measure success based on productivity and business results, in addition to leveraging its Alida TXM platform to gather feedback on employee happiness levels,” the release reads.

2:13 Does the 5-day work week still make sense? Experts say its time to rethink it Does the 5-day work week still make sense? Experts say its time to rethink it – Aug 7, 2021