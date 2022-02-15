Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Biden warns Russia against attacking Ukraine: ‘We will respond forcefully’

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 15, 2022 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: ‘Invasion remains distinctly possible,’ Biden says' Russia-Ukraine standoff: ‘Invasion remains distinctly possible,’ Biden says
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine standoff: 'Invasion remains distinctly possible,' Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russia to step back from the brink of war on Tuesday and said reports that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the Ukraine border have not been verified.

“To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine,” Biden said in nationally televised remarks from the White House.

Read more: Some Russian troops near Ukraine returning to base, Kremlin says

Biden said the United States is “not seeking direct confrontation with Russia” but that if Russia were to attack Americans in Ukraine, “We will respond forcefully.”

Biden said the United States and its NATO allies are prepared for whatever happens and that Russia will pay a steep economic price if Moscow launches an invasion.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He said a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility and reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the United States.

“We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility,” Biden.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. monitoring reported withdrawal of some Russian troops, ambassador says' Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. monitoring reported withdrawal of some Russian troops, ambassador says
Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. monitoring reported withdrawal of some Russian troops, ambassador says

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagNATO tagUkraine border tagRussia-Ukraine Tensions tagU.S. President Joe Biden tagUkraine Russia crisis tagJoe Biden national address tagJoe Boden Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers