Queen’s University establishes task force to address issue of street parties

Queen’s University is hoping a newly established task force will help solve its recurring student street party problem.

Principal Patrick Deane made the announcement Tuesday.

“Large, unsanctioned street parties put members of the Queen’s and Kingston community at risk, and are a burden on our local enforcement and health-care partners, as well as those who live in proximity to the University District,” Deane said.

“Keeping our community and students safe is a top priority for the university, and that is why I am striking a task force with our community partners to identify best practices and innovative approaches to this complex problem.”

Most recently, local emergency services dealt with two straight weekends of street parties in October, while the city’s police force called in help from other cities.

The new task force will be made up of university and student officials, the city, Kingston Police as well as other emergency services partners.

It will also take into account public feedback.

“Queen’s is an active partner in working with the City of Kingston and enforcement agencies to proactively discourage and respond to large gatherings, but it is clear that new approaches are needed,” Deane said.

“Several Ontario communities are facing the issue of large gatherings, which have evolved into events that attract people from across the province, aided by social media.

“We need multi-faceted strategies to address the multiple factors that lead to these large gatherings.”

The university says a report will be published sometime in September of this year.

