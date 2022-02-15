Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen’s University establishes task force to address issue of street parties

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 4:19 pm
Police gather in Kingston's university district during homecoming parties. View image in full screen
Police gather in Kingston's university district during homecoming parties. Darryn Davis / Global News

Queen’s University is hoping a newly established task force will help solve its recurring student street party problem.

Principal Patrick Deane made the announcement Tuesday.

“Large, unsanctioned street parties put members of the Queen’s and Kingston community at risk, and are a burden on our local enforcement and health-care partners, as well as those who live in proximity to the University District,” Deane said.

“Keeping our community and students safe is a top priority for the university, and that is why I am striking a task force with our community partners to identify best practices and innovative approaches to this complex problem.”

Read more: Black History Month: How Robert Sutherland saved Queen’s University

Most recently, local emergency services dealt with two straight weekends of street parties in October, while the city’s police force called in help from other cities.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The new task force will be made up of university and student officials, the city, Kingston Police as well as other emergency services partners.

It will also take into account public feedback.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University international medical student thankful after successful crowd funding campaign' Queen’s University international medical student thankful after successful crowd funding campaign
Queen’s University international medical student thankful after successful crowd funding campaign

“Queen’s is an active partner in working with the City of Kingston and enforcement agencies to proactively discourage and respond to large gatherings, but it is clear that new approaches are needed,” Deane said.

“Several Ontario communities are facing the issue of large gatherings, which have evolved into events that attract people from across the province, aided by social media.

“We need multi-faceted strategies to address the multiple factors that lead to these large gatherings.”

The university says a report will be published sometime in September of this year.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagQueen's University tagcity of kingston taghomecoming tagTask Force tagStreet Parties tagPatrick Deane tagQueen's street parties tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers