Sports

4 Guelph Storm players named to the 2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects game

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 5:02 pm

Four players with the Guelph Storm are among 40 from across the country that have been named to the 2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the most out of any junior team in Canada.

Forwards Jake Karabela, Matt Poitras and Danny Zhilkin, along with defenceman Michael Buchinger, will participate in the game, which features the top NHL draft prospects in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

Read more: New date announced for CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Kitchener

Zhilkin has recorded 12 goals and 19 assists in 38 games so far this season, while Poitras and Karabela each have 25 points in 40 games. Buchinger has recorded two goals and 23 assists.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 but rescheduled to March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of NHL scouts are expected to attend the annual showcase of the top NHL draft-eligible prospects from across the Ontario Hockey LeagueQuebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League.

Read more: Ontario boy ‘Coach Cal’ brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with passionate pep talk

The 40 players will be divided into Team Red and Team White with the rosters and coaching staffs to be announced in the coming weeks.

With a majority of tickets already sold and in anticipation of 100 per cent seating capacity, fans are encouraged to get their tickets now online at kwtickets.ca

