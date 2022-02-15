COVID-19: Peterborough reports 56th death, 6 hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported the region’s 56th COVID-19 death and 29 new cases according to data released late Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:35 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 56 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Monday’s update. The health unit says the individual was a man in his 60s who was vaccinated.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 29 since the Monday, Feb. 14 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 194 — from 194 reported on Monday and 215 on Friday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,344 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Tuesday afternoon reported six inpatients with COVID-19 — down from eight on Monday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Tuesday reported 200 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — two more since Monday — and 33 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020 (unchanged).

Resolved cases: 38 more since Monday’s update. The 5,104 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 328,388 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up) : 86.8 per cent have one dose; 83 per cent have two doses and 53.2 per cent have three doses.

: 86.8 per cent have one dose; 83 per cent have two doses and 53.2 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.7 per cent have two doses and 61.1 per cent have three doses.

89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.7 per cent have two doses and 61.1 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 54.3 per cent have one dose and 28.1 per cent have two doses.

54.3 per cent have one dose and 28.1 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12-17): 82.9 per cent have one dose, 79.6 per cent have two doses and 2.2 per cent have three doses.

82.9 per cent have one dose, 79.6 per cent have two doses and 2.2 per cent have three doses. Doses: 122,950 residents have received a first dose while 117,369 have received two doses and 75,378 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough, and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday, leaving six active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility ( no. 24 ) in Peterborough : Declared Feb. 12

no. 24 : Declared Feb. 12 Congregate living facility (No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11

(No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11 Congregate living facility (No. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4

(No. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3 Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

An outbreak at Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence was declared over late Monday.

There have been 886 cases ( one more since Monday’s update) associated with 103 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 200 cases in the past 30 days and 17 cases over the past seven days.