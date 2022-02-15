COVID-19: N.S. reports 6 new deaths, 7 hospital admissions

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the province’s death toll to 182.

In a release, the province said the deaths include a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s in the Central Zone, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s in the Western Zone, and a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s in the Northern Zone.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the six Nova Scotians who died,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release.

“To all Nova Scotians, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. Please do your part and get vaccinated to help prevent another loss.”

Another seven people have been admitted to hospital since the last update and three people were discharged. There are now 74 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit, including 11 in ICU.

The age range of those in hospital is 0 to 93 years old, with a median age of 66 and a median length of stay of 6.1 days.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

20 (27.0 per cent) people have had a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

26 (35.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.4 per cent) is partially vaccinated

27 (36.5 per cent) are unvaccinated.

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the release said.

There are another 125 people identified as positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

Another 162 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province also reported another 226 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, based on 1,872 tests completed by Nova Scotia Health.

According to the release, 91.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7 have received two doses.

“As well, 60.2 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 1.8 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment,” it said.

The province is currently in the first phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The limit for informal gatherings has increased to 25 people from 10 people, but formal events such as weddings, funerals and faith services can still only operate at 50 per cent capacity. All restrictions for domestic travellers are lifted, while retail businesses and malls can operate at maximum capacity with physical distancing and masks.

Sports, arts and culture events can resume with participants limited to 60 indoors and outdoors. They will be able to have practices, training, regular league games, rehearsals and performances, but tournaments will not be allowed.

Federally, Canada also announced Tuesday it is eliminating its pre-arrival PCR test requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers at the end of the month.

The government will also be lifting restrictions for children under 12 who are not fully vaccinated and travelling with fully vaccinated adults, meaning they will no longer need to wait before going to school or daycare.

