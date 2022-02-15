COVID-19: Hospitalizations in New Brunswick continue to fall

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to fall in New Brunswick, as the province reported one additional death linked to COVID-19
The new death involved an individual in their 90s.
The province reported on Tuesday the number of people with the virus in hospital has fallen to 101, a decrease of 11 in the past day.
Eleven of those patients are in intensive care, two fewer than the previous day. There are seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Hospital occupancy remains at 90 per cent for COVID-19 care, while ICUs are at 71 per cent.
As of Tuesday, there are 330 health staff members isolating after testing positive for the virus.
New Brunswick also reported 276 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 678 self-reported rapid test positives.
The province estimates there are 3,249 known active cases.
Clinics administered another 1,004 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past day, for a total of 48.1 per cent of the eligible population having received a third dose.
About 86.1 per cent of residents have received at least two doses, and 92.6 per cent have received at least one.
