COVID-19: Hospitalizations in New Brunswick continue to fall

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to fall in New Brunswick, as the province reported one additional death linked to COVID-19

The new death involved an individual in their 90s.

The province reported on Tuesday the number of people with the virus in hospital has fallen to 101, a decrease of 11 in the past day.

Eleven of those patients are in intensive care, two fewer than the previous day. There are seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy remains at 90 per cent for COVID-19 care, while ICUs are at 71 per cent.

As of Tuesday, there are 330 health staff members isolating after testing positive for the virus.

New Brunswick also reported 276 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 678 self-reported rapid test positives.

The province estimates there are 3,249 known active cases.

Clinics administered another 1,004 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past day, for a total of 48.1 per cent of the eligible population having received a third dose.

About 86.1 per cent of residents have received at least two doses, and 92.6 per cent have received at least one.