SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Hospitalizations in New Brunswick continue to fall

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes' COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes
With the announcement that New Brunswick plans to loosen restrictions next week, young athletes look forward to things being a little more normal.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to fall in New Brunswick, as the province reported one additional death linked to COVID-19

The new death involved an individual in their 90s.

The province reported on Tuesday the number of people with the virus in hospital has fallen to 101, a decrease of 11 in the past day.

Eleven of those patients are in intensive care, two fewer than the previous day. There are seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy remains at 90 per cent for COVID-19 care, while ICUs are at 71 per cent.

Read more: Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism

As of Tuesday, there are 330 health staff members isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick also reported 276 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 678 self-reported rapid test positives.

The province estimates there are 3,249 known active cases.

Clinics administered another 1,004 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past day, for a total of 48.1 per cent of the eligible population having received a third dose.

About 86.1 per cent of residents have received at least two doses, and 92.6 per cent have received at least one.

Click to play video: 'Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue' Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagCOVID-19 update tagNew Brunswick covid tagnew brunswick cases today tagNB covid update tagNB Covid Booking tagNb Booster tagNew brunswick covid vaccine tagCanada covid hospitalization tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers