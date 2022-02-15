Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide at beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 2:27 pm
Winnipeg police are looking into a homicide.
Winnipeg police are looking into a homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a man who was found injured early Tuesday at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor.

Police said the man was found just after 3 a.m. and taken to hospital in an unstable condition, where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

Story continues below advertisement

Major crimes officers continue to investigate. Anyone with information can contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison' RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison
RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison – Feb 7, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagMan Killed tagunstable condition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers