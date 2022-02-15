Winnipeg police investigate homicide at beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a man who was found injured early Tuesday at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor.
Police said the man was found just after 3 a.m. and taken to hospital in an unstable condition, where he later died.
Major crimes officers continue to investigate. Anyone with information can contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
