Winnipeg police investigate homicide at beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a man who was found injured early Tuesday at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor.

Police said the man was found just after 3 a.m. and taken to hospital in an unstable condition, where he later died.

This morning at approx 3:10am, officers responded to a report of an injured male at a beer vendor located on Notre Dame. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Homicide is investigating.https://t.co/YoS8C46KEG — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 15, 2022

Major crimes officers continue to investigate. Anyone with information can contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

