Fire marshal investigates house fire in Norfolk County that sent person to hospital

The province’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating a weekend blaze in Norfolk County that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Investigators say a pair of OPP officers located the individual on the second floor of a fully engulfed house fire located at Sylvia Street in Waterford late Saturday afternoon.

“One of the occupants of the home was already being treated by paramedics when officers were made aware that a second person was still inside the residence,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Officers entered the home and located individual on the second floor who was subsequently rescued and brought outside.”

That person was eventually airlifted from a local hospital to Toronto.

Volunteer firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.