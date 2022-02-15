Montreal unveils first-of-its-kind landlord registry

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal aims to better protect tenants on its territory with its new responsible landlord certification project.

Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Tuesday what she calls a new “tool in the toolbox” to help tenants find safe, livable spaces.

The city is launching a new online public landlord registry.

According to Plante, it is the first of its kind in Quebec and will help the city have additional leverage to ensure a safer and healthier rental stock, while reducing the risks associated with the growing phenomenon of renovations and rent increases.

The new registry targets only rental buildings with eight units or more — an estimated 35 per cent of the city rental market, a total of 12,000 buildings or 25,000 rental units.

Owners of the rental property will have to register their spaces online in a public record.

Registration will have to be renewed every five years.

The information snapshot provided will include the rental fee and the units or buildings vacancy.

The registry will also have to show proof of inspections.

It will include things such as whether the building is up to code and free of vermin, as well as any work that is in progress or that needs to be done.

The new registry will have teeth behind it to protect the consumer.

Individuals who do not comply could face fines of $250 to $650 for the first offence and that can jump to $2,500 for the second offence.

Businesses caught flouting the certificate will have to pay out $1,250 for the first offence and $5,000 for the second.

Each infraction, the mayor said, can and will be charged per day and per rental unit.

The registry will still have to be voted on by council and will undergo a public consultation process by the city’s urban planning committee.

The city aims to tackle the largest rental buildings first with those with 100 units or more by June 2023.

A complete implementation of the new registry is expected by June 2027, which would include all owners and buildings with eight units or more.