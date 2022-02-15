Saskatchewan Legislative Building reopens to visitors after temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina has reopened its doors to the public.

In a short update provided on the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan website, the legislative building is allowing access to the building to visitors.

This comes after a decision was made to close the building temporarily on Feb. 4 “due to a security risk.”

All of the building’s tours, education events and public events were cancelled over the past week and a half, but they have since resumed.

The Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan website adds that the legislative building’s proof of vaccination policy has been removed following the province’s updated public health order. Visitors will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test.

All visitors to the building must still wear a mask, but the statement notes that its masking policy remains in effect “until the end of February.”

On Monday, the Provincial Capital Commission announced it would be repositioning barricades that were placed at different entry points around Wascana Park.

Sections along Walter Scott Way and Lakeshore Drive are now available for vehicles to access and park.

Parking may be restricted for visitors to the building.