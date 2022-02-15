Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia indie pop, alt rock groups lead East Coast Music Awards nominations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 11:28 am
Multi award-winning Canadian Indigenous duo, Twin Flames, chat with Alyse ahead of coming east for their first tour of Atlantic Canada – Oct 5, 2021

Indie pop group Hillsburn and alternative rock band The Town Heroes lead the group of nominees for the upcoming 2022 East Coast Music Awards.

Halifax-based Hillsburn has snagged five nominations, including for Album of the Year, Pop Recording of the Year and Song of the Year for “Get High.”

They’re tied with Cape Breton’s The Town Heroes, who have also received five nominations, including for Group Recording of the Year, Rock Recording of the Year and Song of the Year for “Queen.”

Andrew Waite has four nominations, which include Solo Recording of the Year.

Along with Hillsburn, up for Album of the Year are Carolina East, Chloe Breault, Kelly McMichael, Quote the Raven and Rube & Rake.

The 34th annual festival and conference for the East Coast Music Awards will be held in Fredericton from May 4 to May 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
