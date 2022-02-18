Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Competition is beginning to wind down at the Beijing Olympics, but Canada will still have chances for more medals on day 15, including in halfpipe skiing, speed skating and bobsleigh.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Freestyle Skiing - 8:30 p.m. ET

Three Canadian skiers will seek gold in the men’s freeski halfpipe final starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday, with the best score out of three runs determining the medal rankings.

Brendan Mackay finished fifth overall in the qualifiers on Thursday, followed by Noah Bowman in sixth place and Simon d’Artois in eighth — putting all three in strong contention for a spot on the podium.

Bobsleigh - 8:30 p.m. ET

The four-man bobsleigh competition gets underway with the first two of four runs starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Teams led by Justin Kripps, Christopher Spring and Taylor Austin will race for Canada, with their eyes set on the next two runs on Sunday.

Then at 7 a.m. ET Saturday, the third run in the two-woman competition begins, with the top racers moving on to the fourth and final run at 8:30 a.m. ET that will decide who wins a medal.

Pairs led by Cynthia Appiah, Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz will race for Canada.

Speed Skating - 2 a.m. ET

Canada’s Jordan Belchos, Graeme Fish and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu will compete in the men’s mass start semifinals at 2 a.m. ET Saturday.

Then at 2:45 a.m. ET, Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Maddison Pearman will race in the women’s mass start semifinals.

Skaters will be looking to advance to the finals, which kick off at 3:30 a.m. ET for the men and at 4 a.m. ET for the women.

Figure Skating - 6 a.m. ET

The pair skating competition wraps up with the free skate at 6 a.m. ET Saturday, with medals decided by combining this score with the short program scores.

Two pairs — Vanessa James and Eric Radford, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro — will represent Canada.

2:01 Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross