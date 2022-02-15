B.C. set to ease COVID-19 restrictions, will not change vaccine card rules

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are expected to ease some COVID-19 restrictions this week, but will not be making any changes to the B.C. vaccine card program.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be outlining B.C.’s plan at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Dix said the vaccine card has been successful and continues to be a necessary tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“The B.C. vaccine card is a key piece of keeping people safe. That is the approach we have taken in British Columbia based on the evidence we see in B.C. and the effectiveness of that,” Dix said.

“It has been a hugely useful tool and continues to be a useful tool. You are always reflecting because you want to put in the least restrictive actions possible to ensure the maximum is done while protecting people. The B.C. vaccine card been an integral part of it.”

Other provinces, including Ontario and Alberta, have committed to getting rid of proof of vaccine requirements for discretionary events like gyms, restaurants and sporting events.

Protests continue in Ottawa and other parts of the country against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, including at the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C.

The vaccine card is supported by many industries in British Columbia, including the hospitality sector.

“We actually support that. We believe we need to move with our guests and do the transition slower,” BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson said.

The restaurant industry is still hoping to see changes to gathering restrictions on Tuesday.

The province is expected to ease rules around six people per table and mingling at restaurants. These are rules that were in place before the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

There is also an expectation the province will soon drop the 50 per cent capacity limit on events, but it is unclear how quickly the change will take place.

“We have made less changes than everywhere else. That is why schools have remained open. That is why we have had fewer restrictions and fewer changes than other places,” Dix said.

The wedding sector is also anxious for the province to make changes.

Wedding and funeral receptions have not been allowed in B.C. under the current restrictions. This has had an impact on a wide range of businesses, from rental companies to florists to hotels.

The industry is hoping the province will allow for wedding and funeral receptions to continue with COVID-19 safety plans.

“We are not asking for a miracle, we are not asking for a raging party with 300 people dancing,” A Day to Remember Events owner Candice Jones said.

“It is going to take years just to recover from two years ago. We have mouths to feed. In B.C. alone this is a $1.2 billion industry.”