While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Monday, Tuesday

Canada claimed its second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics in a stunning upset on day 11, while adding another snowboarding bronze to its tally.

Here’s what you may have missed from the day’s competition, which ran Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Speed Skating

Canada won its first ever Olympic gold medal in women’s team pursuit speed skating after a shocking crash by Japan.

Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais were trailing the Japanese throughout the gold-medal race, although Canada had begun to close the gap after Weidemann moved into the lead position for the final two laps.

But the final lap saw Nana Takagi stumble and fall as Japan rounded their final bend before the finish line, sending her sliding into the wall as Canada clinched the gold with a time of two minutes 53.44 seconds – an Olympic record.

Tuesday’s gold marks Weidemann’s third medal in Beijing, after nabbing silver in the women’s 5,000-metres and bronze in the 3,000-metres. It’s the first for both Blondin and Maltais.

The men’s team pursuit team of Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchos, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar placed fifth in the overall rankings after winning the C final against South Korea.

Team Canada's Alexa Scott, right, reaches out to Isabelle Weidemann, centre, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais, left, after they won the gold medal and set an Olympic record in the speed skating women's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 15 in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP

Snowboarding

Max Parrot won the bronze in the men’s big air snowboard final, his second medal of the 2022 Games after winning the gold in the slopestyle event last week.

The 27-year-old Quebec native fell in his first of three runs, but recovered on his second jump with a score of 94 — the second highest for that run.

He then scored a respectable 76.25 in his third and final run, with his top two scores combining to secure a place in the top three.

Fellow Canadians Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe finished 10th and 12, respectively.

In the women’s big air final, Laurie Blouin posted the third-best score of the second run with an impressive 86.25. But falls after her first and third jumps kept her out of the medal standings, with Blouin ultimately finishing in eighth place.

Jasmine Baird was more consistent and scored 130 with her combined two best scores, putting her in seventh place.

Canada's Max Parrot takes his first run during the men's snowboarding big air final at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 15. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Freestyle Skiing

Max Moffatt will move on to the men’s freeski slopestyle final on Wednesday after finishing 11th in the qualifier with a score of 74.06.

Edouard Therriault finished just outside the top 12 in 13th place and will not be advancing, while fellow Canadians Evan McEachran and Teal Harle placed 24th and 26th, respectively.

The lone Canadian in the women’s freeski slopestyle final, 17-year-old Olivia Asselin, did not attempt any tricks in her first run and only scored 16.83 points.

She ultimately withdrew from the competition and did not complete her next two runs, marking a disappointing end to her Olympic debut.

Canada's Max Moffatt competes during the men's slopestyle qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 15 in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP

Alpine Skiing

Marie-Michele Gagnon tied for eighth place in the women’s downhill final with an impressive time of 1:33.45, just under two minutes behind gold medal winner Corinne Suter of Switzerland.

Fellow Canadian Roni Remme placed 24th overall, crossing the finish line 3.49 seconds behind the top time.

Marie-Michele Gagnon, of Canada makes a turn during the women's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 15 in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Alessandro Trovati/AP

Curling

Canada’s men’s team defeated China 10-8 in their first of two round robin sessions on day 11.

They’re due to face the Russian Olympic Committee at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The squad holds a 5-2 record so far as they seek a spot in the semifinals on Thursday.

Team Canada celebrates a win against Team China during the men's curling round robin session nine on day 11 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 15 in Beijing. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Biathlon

Jules Burnotte, Adam Runnalls and brothers Scott and Christian Gow finished sixth overall in the men’s 4×7.5-kilometre relay.

Scott Gow of Team Canada competes during men's biathlon 4×7.5-kilometre relay on day 11 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Biathlon Centre on Feb. 15 in Zhangjiakou, China. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images