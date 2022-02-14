Calgary puppeteers hope being part of ‘Fraggle Rock’ reboot opens new doors

Send this page to someone via email

Being part of the big budget Fraggle Rock reboot is bringing a big boost for some talented Calgarians.

They’re hoping the experience will open new doors for them and their handcrafted puppets.

The puppeteers were part of the large crew of performers and technical staff involved in the Apple TV production of the new version of Fraggle Rock.

Crews spent five months in 2021 putting together episodes at the Calgary Film Centre.

Several of the puppeteers have been rehearsing together this month, working on sharing ideas and developing their skills.

They’re hoping Fraggle Rock, which began streaming on Apple TV in January 2021, will serve as a springboard to future opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary a top 10 place to live and work as a filmmaker

“We’re still riding the high and it’s also done so much for the puppetry community here in Calgary,” puppeteer Brendan James Boyd said.

“There’s a huge resurgence in puppetry work, so we’re excited for the fire it’s ignited here in Alberta for puppetry.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's a huge resurgence in puppetry work, so we're excited for the fire it's ignited here in Alberta for puppetry."

Many of the puppeteers who worked on Fraggle Rock were longtime fans of the work of its creator, legendary puppeteer Jim Henson. He was known for decades as the man who brought The Muppets to audiences around the world.

Working on Fraggle Rock was a career high for many of the Calgary puppeteers.

“It was magical,” puppeteer Jennifer Bain said. “It was (like) being a kid and walking into magic.”

The puppeteers, along many of the other local performers and crew members, are hoping there will be an announcement later in 2022 for the production of another season of Fraggle Rock in Calgary.

For now, they’re focusing on creating new opportunities to get their work in front of audiences.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all bouncing off of each other now and working together,” Boyd said.

“We’re all pretty determined to keep each other working now.”