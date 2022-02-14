SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 17 more deaths recorded in B.C. over weekend but hospitalizations declining

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 restrictions could soon be lifted' B.C. COVID-19 restrictions could soon be lifted
Some of the restrictions in place in B.C. to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 are expected to be eased by provincial health officials later this week. Grace Ke has a preview of what businesses are preparing for.

There have been 17 more deaths recorded in B.C. over the weekend due to complications with COVID-19.

This brings the total to 2,764 people since the start of the pandemic.

However, the number of people in hospital and in the intensive care units continues to decline.

Read more: Another muted Super Bowl Sunday has B.C. bars and restaurants looking toward eased restrictions

There are now 803 people in hospital who were admitted with COVID or tested positive while in the hospital. This is down 43 people since Friday.

In addition, there are now 119 people in the ICU, which is a decrease of 17 since Friday.

There were 2,701 cases of the virus recorded over the weekend, which includes 1,151 from Friday to Saturday, 883 from Saturday to Sunday and 667 from Sunday to Monday.

However, cases are no longer a key indicator of the spread of the virus in B.C. due to limited testing capacities.

There have been 341,286 total cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 90.4 per cent (4,506,205) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.3 per cent (4,249,831) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.1 per cent (4,315,735) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5 per cent (4,193,878) received their second dose and 52.7 per cent (2,443,314) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.5 per cent (4,042,312) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.9 per cent (3,932,861) received their second dose and 55.3 per cent (2,391,138) have received a third dose.

