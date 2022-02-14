35-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal Toronto shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Jan. 2, at 5:51 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area.

Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and police had initially said he was stabilized. However, officers later said he died at the hospital.

According to police, on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., officers arrested 35-year-old Shawn Powers from Toronto.

Officers said he has been charged with second degree murder.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

