Crime

35-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal Toronto shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:05 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Jan. 2, at 5:51 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area.

Read more: 37-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto

Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and police had initially said he was stabilized. However, officers later said he died at the hospital.

According to police, on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., officers arrested 35-year-old Shawn Powers from Toronto.

Officers said he has been charged with second degree murder.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022' The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022
The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022 – Jan 11, 2022
