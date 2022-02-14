‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show trailer: Get your 1st glimpses of Middle-earth

Send this page to someone via email

Move over, Super Bowl ring. There’s a new (but also very ancient) ring in town.

Amazon Studios released a first teaser trailer for its blockbuster Lord of the Rings television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during Super Bowl LVI, giving a first good look at the upcoming prequel series.

While the teaser doesn’t share any major plot points, die-hard LOTR fans will spot some long-awaited reveals.

First up is the city of Númenor — Tolkien’s technologically advanced version of Atlantis that ruled in “the Second Age” of Middle-earth’s history. While The Lord of the Rings books take place in what Tolkien considered “the Third Age,” the new series predates the books by thousands of years.

Story continues below advertisement

We’re also introduced to the Hobbit’s ancestors, known as the Harfoot. The series has committed to fully examining what came before Frodo, Aragorn and Bilbo, and we’re given a glimpse of a Harfoot character that muses about leaving her nomadic tribe — surely making her one of Bilbo and Frodo’s ancestors.

A young Harfoot girl, played by Markella Kavenagh, ponders leaving her people for greater adventures. Courtesy / Amazon Studios

She begs the question: “Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there? There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it!”

We also get glimpses of a young Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, climbing a massive frozen waterfall, while a presumably stranded Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) floats on a raft in the ocean.

View image in full screen It looks like fans will get a Galadriel background story. Courtesy / Amazon Studios

There are brief glimpses of orcs, elves, and dwarves throughout the trailer, and an ominous scene that shows an almost-naked character surrounded by flames, as well as a human hand holding what appears to be a hand of a Harfoot.

Story continues below advertisement

The new series is thought to be the most expensive television show ever made, and it shows. The rich elven locations and sprawling city of Númenor are a special effect feast for the eyes, and the costumes have only become more elaborate and rich since the movie trilogy.

(Watch the trailer, top.)

—

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2. New episodes will be released weekly.