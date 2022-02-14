Pembina man killed in single-vehicle rollover on icy highway, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

An 86-year-old driver from the Rural Municipality of Pembina is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, RCMP say.

The incident took place on Road 17 North near the intersection with Road 43 West in the municipality.

Police said speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the fatal crash, which happened during poor road conditions and visibility, when the man’s vehicle went off the road and rolled.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

