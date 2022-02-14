14 patients in Guelph hospital with COVID-19, 2 active outbreaks in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Monday that it is treating 14 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 22 staff members are off work due to the virus.

The number of patients has increased by three over the weekend from what was reported on Friday, while the number of staff off work has increased by five.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, public health reports 25 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including seven in an intensive care unit.

Guelph’s coronavirus death toll remains at 52 during the pandemic with the latest fatal case being reported on Feb. 9.

Testing has captured 50 new cases in the city, raising its total case count to 9,162. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 180 active cases, while 70 cases are now considered resolved, raising that total figure to 8,930.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph’s health facilities.

Five staff members and two residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since an outbreak was declared on Jan. 4 in the Village of Riverside Glen’s retirement home. Fifteen patients and one staff member caught the disease at the Homewood Health Centre following an outbreak declared on Feb. 1.

4:01 COVID-19: Ontario dropping use of proof of vaccine March 1, masking to remain COVID-19: Ontario dropping use of proof of vaccine March 1, masking to remain

The latest public health data shows 86.3 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.9 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Just over 60 per cent of adults over the age of 18 in the region have received a booster.

Looking just at Guelph, 88.5 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 63.2 per cent of adults over 18 have received a booster.

Last week, about 5,200 vaccines were administered in the region with about 2,000 being second doses and 2,800 being third-dose booster shots.

