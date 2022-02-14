Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police end identifying suspects charged with crimes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 11:26 am
The Cobourg Police Service will no longer be identifying suspects accused of crimes. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service will no longer be identifying suspects accused of crimes. File

Following a recent policy change made by police in Peterborough, the Cobourg Police Service is no longer identifying individuals charged with crimes.

Effect Monday, the Cobourg Police Service says names of accused individuals will only be released when it is in the interest of public safety, for investigative purposes or in the public interest (as determined by the chief of police or designate).

Read more: Peterborough police are no longer identifying individuals charged with crimes

“We work to maintain the appropriate balance among informing on matters of public safety, protecting victims, and upholding the right to a fair trial,” stated police Chief Paul VandeGraaf.

Trending Stories

“For the past few months, we have been taking a closer look at our media policy, reflecting on the effectiveness of our current practices and how they help us reach our larger goals of community safety and well-being. This paired with compelling community feedback received through our community consultation survey and focus group sessions led us to make this change.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Police Service changed its policy effective Jan. 14.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Peterborough Police talk press releases, naming suspects and the evolving media landscape' Global News Morning Peterborough: Peterborough Police talk press releases, naming suspects and the evolving media landscape
Global News Morning Peterborough: Peterborough Police talk press releases, naming suspects and the evolving media landscape – Jan 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg Police Service tagPolicing tagcobourg police tagCobourg crime tagPaul VandeGraaf tagCobourg policing tagidentifying suspects tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers