Cobourg police end identifying suspects charged with crimes

Following a recent policy change made by police in Peterborough, the Cobourg Police Service is no longer identifying individuals charged with crimes.

Effect Monday, the Cobourg Police Service says names of accused individuals will only be released when it is in the interest of public safety, for investigative purposes or in the public interest (as determined by the chief of police or designate).

“We work to maintain the appropriate balance among informing on matters of public safety, protecting victims, and upholding the right to a fair trial,” stated police Chief Paul VandeGraaf.

“For the past few months, we have been taking a closer look at our media policy, reflecting on the effectiveness of our current practices and how they help us reach our larger goals of community safety and well-being. This paired with compelling community feedback received through our community consultation survey and focus group sessions led us to make this change.”

The Peterborough Police Service changed its policy effective Jan. 14.

