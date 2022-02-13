Calgary man dies after skiing into tree at Fernie resort: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old Calgary man is dead after a skiing incident at Fernie Alpine Resort on Saturday, RCMP said Sunday.

On Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., the man and a friend were skiing when RCMP said he “hit an icy portion and lost an edge, causing him to lose control and slide into a tree.”

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died, police said.

Mounties said the BC Coroners Service will “conduct its own investigation into the circumstances around the man’s death.”

Global News has reached out to Fernie Alpine Resort for comment.