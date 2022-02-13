Menu

Canada

Calgary man dies after skiing into tree at Fernie resort: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 7:45 pm
A man skis in Fernie, B.C. View image in full screen
A man skis in Fernie, B.C. Getty Images

A 65-year-old Calgary man is dead after a skiing incident at Fernie Alpine Resort on Saturday, RCMP said Sunday.

On Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., the man and a friend were skiing when RCMP said he “hit an icy portion and lost an edge, causing him to lose control and slide into a tree.”

Trending Stories

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died, police said.

Mounties said the BC Coroners Service will “conduct its own investigation into the circumstances around the man’s death.”

Global News has reached out to Fernie Alpine Resort for comment.

