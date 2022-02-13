1,540 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 402 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 1,540 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, as the province continues to endure the pandemic.

New data released by the province on Sunday suggests 402 people were receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU), while 244 were on a ventilator.

The hospitalizations and ICU admissions on Sunday mark a drop from numbers reported the day earlier.

On Saturday, the province said 1,704 people were hospitalized, with 414 in ICU.

However, in a tweet, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals submit data on weekends.

A total of 2,265 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Sunday. However, experts say this is likely an underrepresentation of the virus’ spread in the province, as more stringent testing rules have been implemented.

According to Elliott, to date 31,285,560 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

So far, 92.2 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose, while 89.7 per cent have had two doses.

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late,” Elliott wrote. “Both Moderna and Pfizer provide strong protection.”

Sunday’s data also said 18 more people had died after contracting the virus.