Calgarians in costume dive into icy waters for annual Polar Dip

Send this page to someone via email

About 85 people in fuzzy onesies, disco duds and bikinis plunged into frigid waters as spectators cheered during Calgary’s 13th annual Icebreaker Polar Dip on Saturday.

Read more: Calgarians welcome 2019 in freezing waters to fight human trafficking

The dip, held at Mahogany Beach Club, raises money for the SA Foundation’s work fighting human trafficking.

“They are an organization that started in Calgary, and they provide safe and secret long-term housing and programs for women and their kids exiting human trafficking,” said dip director Jill Plett.

“Basically, if someone wants to escape prostitution, they can find one of these safe houses and stay there for the long term and get help.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Basically, if someone wants to escape prostitution, they can find one of these safe houses and stay there for the long term and get help."

This is the ninth year of the dip that money has gone to the SA Foundation, Plett said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgarians take brave dip for a good cause

The event raised about $100,000 this year, she said.

View image in full screen Calgarians dove into cold waters for the annual Icebreaker Polar Dip on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Global News