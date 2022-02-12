Junior hockey: Rockets score solid win over Silvertips, Silverbacks bash Smokies

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, EVERETT 3

They were outshot, but the Kelowna Rockets scored an impressive win on Friday night in defeating the Western Conference’s top team.

At Prospera Place, Pavel Novak scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the shootout while Kelowna never trailed in defeating the Silvertips.

Colton Dach, Gabriel Szturc and Nolan Flamand scored in regulation time for Kelowna (25-11-1-3), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2.

0:58 Vancouver Canucks hire former Olympian Cammi Granato as assistant GM Vancouver Canucks hire former Olympian Cammi Granato as assistant GM

Austin Roest, Ryan Hofer and Olen Zellweger, who tied the game at 3-3 at 17:54 of the second period, replied for Everett (33-7-2-3). The Silvertips, who beat Kelowna 6-2 last Sunday, entered the weekend as the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Talyn Boyko stopped 34 of 37 shots during the game for the Rockets. He was also unbeatable in the shootout, with Everett’s three shooters failing to score on him.

Everett’s last shooter was Alex Swetlikoff of Kelowna, a skilled over-age player whom the Rockets traded to Everett last August. In 45 games this season, the six-foot-three forward has 21 goals and 51 points.

Braden Holt stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Silvertips during regulation time. He stopped two of three Kelowna players in the shootout, with Novak, the first shooter, beating him glove-side.

Kelowna was 1-for-1 on the power play while Everett was 1-for-3.

1:36 Edmonton Oilers farm team coach Jay Woodcroft called up to bench boss the remaining season Edmonton Oilers farm team coach Jay Woodcroft called up to bench boss the remaining season

That win by Everett last weekend snapped Kelowna’s eight-game winning streak. On Friday night, the Rockets returned the favour, snapping the Silvertips’ eight-game winning streak.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Kelowna will host Tri-City (13-26-4-0). The Rockets pasted the Americans 5-1 last Saturday in Kennewick, Wash. Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

In this week’s CHL top-10 rankings, five teams from the WHL were among the top six teams:

1. Winnipeg Ice

2. Everett Silvertips

3. Charlottetown Islanders

4. Edmonton Oil Kings

5. Portland Winterhawks

6. Kamloops Blazers

7. Hamilton Bulldogs

8. Sherbrooke Phoenix

9. London Knights

10. Quebec Remparts

Friday’s results

Kamloops 6, Tri-City 1

Vancouver 4, Prince George 1

Portland 8, Spokane 1

Seattle 6, Victoria 1

Swift Current 4, Brandon 3

Moose Jaw 3, Prince Albert 1

Edmonton 4, Red Deer 0

Regina 5, Calgary 0

Saskatoon 4, Lethbridge 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Regina at Saskatoon, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled

4:41 Canadian athletes to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics Canadian athletes to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

SALMON ARM 8, TRAIL 2

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a rare day in hockey when a team gives up 50 shots and still wins. It’s even rarer when that win is by six goals.

But that’s what happened in Trail on Friday night, as the visiting Silverbacks posted a lopsided decision despite getting outshot 50-39.

Daniel Panetta, Zack Smith, Tucker Hartmann, Mathieu Bourgault, Simon Tassy, Mathieu Cobetto-Roy, Ethan Ullrick and Isaac Lambert scored for Salmon Arm (29-6-2-1-0), which led 4-1 after 40 minutes following a 1-1 tie after the first period.

Connor Michaud, who opened the scoring at 3:12 of the first, and Rhett Hamilton, who made 6-2 at 10:25 of the third, replied for Trail (16-19-1-1-0).

Owen Say made 48 saves for the Silverbacks. For the Smoke Eaters, Mason Dunsford stopped 26 of 32 shots before being lifted halfway through the third. Ethan Sherbansky was 5-of-7 in relief.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-4 on the power play while Trail was 0-for-5.

In B.C. Interior standings, there’s a two-horse race for first between Salmon Arm and Penticton (29-6-0-2-0).

Both teams have 29 wins, but Salmon Arm has played one more game (38) and has 61 points. The Vees (37 games) have 60 points, but are currently first because they have a better points percentage (.811 to .803).

Story continues below advertisement

This season, the standings are based on percentages due to schedule imbalances.

1:52 Mike Babcock enjoying unique return to coaching alongside his son Mike Babcock enjoying unique return to coaching alongside his son

WEST KELOWNA 7, MERRITT 2

At West Kelowna, Tyler Cristall scored twice and the Warriors fired 59 shots on net in a lopsided victory over the Centennials.

John Evans, Christophe Farmer, Tyson Jugnauth, Riley Sharun and Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero scored for West Kelowna (25-13-1-0-0), which led 4-2 and 7-2 at the period breaks.

Ashton Taylor and Ben Ward, with first-period goals, replied for Merritt (2-34-1-1-0).

Justin Katz turned aside 22 of 24 shots for the Warriors. For the Cents, starter Jackson Baker lasted just 8:32 after giving up three goals on nine shots. John Hicks went 46-for-50 in relief.

Story continues below advertisement

West Kelowna was 1-for-2 on the power play while Merritt was 2-for-4.

VERNON 3, CRANBROOK 2

At Vernon, the Vipers scored three unanswered goals in the second half of the game to defeat the Bucks.

Jojo Tanaka-Campbell, with two goals, and Matthew Culling scored for Vernon (17-14-3-0), which trailed 2-0 after the first period but roared back with three power-play markers for the win.

Noah Quinn and Liam Hansson, with goals a 1:20 apart in the first five minutes of the game, replied for Cranbrook (19-16-2-20).

For the Vipers, starting goalie Ethan David lasted just 5:20, stopping just two of four shots before being pulled. Roan Clarke was unbeatable in relief, going 32-for-32. Nathan Airey stopped 32 of 35 shots for the Bucks.

Vernon was 3-for-6 on the power play while Cranbrook was 1-for-5.

Friday’s results

Alberni Valley 6, Coquitlam 2

Prince George 3, Wenatchee 1

Surrey 3, Chilliwack 2 (OT)

Victoria 5, Langley 2

Nanaimo 6, Powell River 4

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Nanaimo at Powell River, 5 p.m.

Cranbrook at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Langley at Chilliwack, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Trail, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Salmon Arm, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

Coquitlam at Cowichan Valley, 2 p.m.

2:08 5 P.E.I. hockey players suspended after racist incident 5 P.E.I. hockey players suspended after racist incident

Friday’s results

Golden 2, Fernie 1 (SO)

Kimberley 4, Columbia Valley 1

Chase 4, Revelstoke 1

Sicamous 6, Princeton 3

Kamloops 4, 100 Mile House 1

Castlegar 4, Nelson 3

Beaver Valley 3, Grand Forks 2 (SO)

Summerland 6, North Okanagan 3

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Fernie at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Kimberley at Creston Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at North Okanagan, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Chase, 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Sicamous at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Kelowna at Princeton, 6 p.m.